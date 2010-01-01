K-9 Patrol/Animal Shelter

The goal of the Carbon County Animal Shelter is to find good homes for homeless dogs.

Adoption Fee Schedule

The adoption fee for all dogs that are already spayed or neutered upon entering the Carbon County Animal Shelter is $100.00. The adoption fee includes the following:

DEWORMING

BORDETELLA VACCINE

DA2LP+CPV VACCINE

RABIES

ADDITIONAL COSTS: